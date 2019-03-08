Advanced search

St Albans businesses lauded at Muddy Stiletto Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 03 July 2019

Emma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Katrina Harper-Lewis and Jo Findlay from the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole Bryant

Emma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Katrina Harper-Lewis and Jo Findlay from the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole Bryant

Businesses from St Albans were honoured for their achievements at the 2019 Muddy Stiletto Awards.

Emma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Hattie de Barnard from the Nude Tin Can Gallery at the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole BryantEmma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Hattie de Barnard from the Nude Tin Can Gallery at the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole Bryant

These annual awards represent 21 counties in the UK and are driven by customer feedback and votes, with St Albans represented in nine of the 24 categories.

The ceremony was held at the Cooper House in Berkhamsted.

Chloe James Lifestyle, The Fleetville Larder, Enchanted Tea Room, Per Tutti and Raindrops on Roses were finalists, with Nude Tin Can Gallery and Cositas winning best gallery and best interior store respectively.

Emma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Nude Tin Can Gallery owner Hattie de Barnard and St Albans-based artist Stuart Beck at the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole BryantEmma Bustamante of Cositas in St Albans with Nude Tin Can Gallery owner Hattie de Barnard and St Albans-based artist Stuart Beck at the Muddy Stiletto Awards. Picture: Nicole Bryant

Emma Bustamante, who owns Cositas on Holywell Hill, said she was "so proud" to have won for the second year running.

She said: "This award is so special because it comes entirely from our customers. I feel so lucky to be so well supported by the local community and to win again this year shows how much everyone is rooting for us!"

