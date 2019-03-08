Advanced search

St Albans firm remembers Caroline as hundreds take on Mud Pack Challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 October 2019

The Mud Pack Challenge 2019 raised funds for The Hospice of St Francis.Picture: The Hospice of St Francis

A St Albans business has been getting muddy to raise money in memory of a former colleague.

An 18-strong team from the kitchen sink and tap manufacturer were among the 650 intrepid mud-lovers showing their support for The Hospice of St Francis by participating in a Mud Pack Challenge at Ashridge House, Berkhamsted.

The Blanco team were paying tribute to Caroline Keates, who died at the hospice in April after being diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks earlier.

Blanco managing director Simon Hart said: "The hospice has taken care of Caroline as well as our marketing manager John Robinson's mum, so we wanted to do something to remember them and support the hospice and the life-changing work it does. We wanted to give something back and we certainly did."

Over the last six years the event has raised over £70,000, which goes towards the £5 million the hospice needs annually to continue running.

