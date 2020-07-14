Advanced search

St Albans and Hertsmere MPs pledge to fight against Radlett freight depot ‘to the bitter end’

PUBLISHED: 09:24 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 14 July 2020

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

Archant

St Albans and Hertsmere MPs have pledged to continue the fight against a rail freight depot in Radlett, after the district council resigned its conflicting plans for a garden village to be built on the land.

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depotThe proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has expressed her dismay at St Albans District Council’s decision to concede the fight against Park Street rail depot, while Conservative councillors claim the withdrawal will be “disastrous for Park Street and commuters”.

Ms Cooper has said SADC was “held hostage by the government’s planning system”, after the council’s Local Plan was halted by concerns raised by the inspector.

The ongoing battle against the freight depot began when the council denied planning permission to applicants HelioSlough. Following this, it was approved on appeal in 2014 by former communities secretary, Eric Pickles.

Attempts by the council to appeal Mr Pickles’ decision at High Court were rejected, however development on the land – owned by Herts County Council – had yet to begin. The plans were met with objections by councillors across party affiliations, residents, former MP Anne Main, as well as Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden.

Oliver Dowden. Picture: SuppliedOliver Dowden. Picture: Supplied

Since then, SADC’s Local Plan included proposals to build 2,000 homes on the former Aerodrome site, with the general consensus being that if the Green Belt had to be used, many would prefer housing.

In a letter responding to the Local Plan inspector’s concerns, the council backed down from its former position of opposing the freight depot, and acknowledged that the housing planned for the Radlett site will need to be located elsewhere in the district so the Local Plan can meet its target of allowing for 14,608 new homes.

READ MORE: ‘We surrender!’ St Albans council concedes fight against Park Street rail freight depot in exchange for Local Plan

Responding to the news Daisy Cooper commented: “I’m outraged that our local council has been held hostage by the Conservative government planning system.

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TVDaisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

“In effect, the council has been told to choose between accepting a freight terminal or losing control of deciding where to build homes and this is no choice at all.

You may also want to watch:

“St Albans council has already accepted that development will have to take place on the site, and had opted to build homes instead of a dreadful freight terminal. Now, under the Conservative government’s freight plans, our council is being forced to not only accept the freight terminal but also to find another piece of Green Belt to sacrifice, on which to build the roughly 2,000 homes.

“This assault on our community is unacceptable and I will find ways to fight the government on this to the bitter end.”

MP for Hertsmere, which includes Radlett, and culture secretary Oliver Dowden also expressed disappointment at the green light given to developers.

“I am incredibly disappointed in the decision taken by St Albans District Council to remove the Park Street Garden Village from their Local Plan in favour of this rail freight terminal.

“As I have said many times before, I do not want any developments on Green Belt land. But if it must be developed, it is ludicrous that the land is used for a completely unnecessary rail freight terminal.

“There is an acute need for housing and in efforts to both provide housing and protect the Green Belt, the Park Street Garden Village site was vital.

“I will continue to fight against this rail freight terminal, which would have a detrimental effect on our local area.”

Portfolio holder for planning at SADC, Cllr Jamie Day said: “I understand many will be disappointed with this decision, but we believe it is the only way to proceed that retains St Albans control over the Local Plan process.

“I think the real question here is why the previous Conservative administration thought it could defy both national government and HelioSlough in allocating the site for housing in the draft Local Plan, when it already had planning approval from Conservative party Secretary of State Eric Pickles for Rail Freight despite local wishes.

“The council had already lost a judicial review at the High Court, and further significant costs are being incurred through delay to the Local Plan process. How much more public money should we spend defending what is clearly a lost cause – when council finances are already under severe pressure from the ongoing austerity cuts and now the COVID-19 crisis.”

Conservative leader Mary Maynard added on behalf of the group that this was a “political decision” that will be “disastrous for Park Street, Thameslink commuters and the Green Belt”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans café serves heart of community

Staff at The Cross Street Cafe volunteer their time to give something back to the community. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans café serves heart of community

Staff at The Cross Street Cafe volunteer their time to give something back to the community. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans and Hertsmere MPs pledge to fight against Radlett freight depot ‘to the bitter end’

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

St Albans’ Secret Estate Agent answers all your stamp duty questions

The Secret Estate Agent has the stamp duty changes covered. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Nominate your top sports club for a prestigious Hertfordshire Community Award

Stevenage Starlets FC, last year's Comet Club of the Year, presented by Archant group sports editor Lee Power. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans