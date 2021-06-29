MP visits school to explore Covid response

Published: 12:42 PM June 29, 2021

St Albans' MP has visited a primary school to learn how it has helped children come to terms with Covid.

Daisy Cooper attended Margaret Wix Primary School in High Oaks to see some of the projects underway to improve pupils' mental health and well-being.

MP Daisy Cooper visited Margaret Wix Primary School. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The school decided that in order for the children to make accelerated progress, they must be given an opportunity to reflect on what has been a very challenging year, but also be encouraged to see the positives in all that they have experienced.

Children have hung items that helped them get through the lockdowns on the school's Tree of Self Belief which was artificially created for this purpose.

MP Daisy Cooper visited Margaret Wix Primary School. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The school's Garden of Hope has also enabled them to reflect on their growth when things seem challenging. They have also come to terms with the pandemic by writing things they are grateful for on tables as well as adding messages to parents, carers, brothers, sisters, pets, teachers and the NHS.

You may also want to watch:

Daisy said she enjoyed her visit: "I'm so impressed with the work of Margaret Wix Primary School, especially their focus on supporting their pupils' mental health and resilience post-lockdown.

"For too many children across all schools, the pandemic has taken a real toll on their mental health and their progress at school. It's great to see Margaret Wix treating educational and emotional recovery as two sides of the same coin.

MP Daisy Cooper visited Margaret Wix Primary School. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

"The children who showed me around were really enthusiastic and confident in explaining how initiatives such as the Tree of Self-Belief and the Garden of Hope were helping them understand and process a really difficult time in their young lives.

"A big well done to all the students there, as well as headteacher Claire Gibbs and her team of dedicated staff."

Claire said: "We were delighted to welcome Daisy to our school on Friday. It is brilliant for our children to engage at such a young age with real-life politicians. Daisy took a real interest in our school community and initiatives. We appreciate her taking time out of her busy diary."