Hitchin and Harpenden MP 'proud' of Russian sanctions

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is one of 287 British MPs sanctioned by the Russian government. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami says being sanctioned by the Russian government is a "badge of pride".

The sanctions, which reflect his role in the UK's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will prevent Mr Afolami from any travel to Russia or dealings with the nation.

As chair of the all-party Parliamentary group for financial markets and services, he has played a leading role in the sanctions regime placed on Russian oligarchs and those with links to the Russian regime. He has also worked closely with ministers on support for Ukraine and Ukrainian nationals seeking safety from the war in Ukraine.

Mr Afolami said: “I am proud of my tough stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine and the role that I have played, working with ministerial colleagues, on the UK’s sanctions regime. I am currently working closely with the Government and cross-party colleagues on the second Economic Crime Bill, which will come to Parliament in the summer.

"Together with colleagues I am working to ensure that it is extremely tough on corrupt dirty money from Russia and elsewhere.

“We must continue to enforce our punitive sanctions against Russia, depriving Putin and his cronies of money stolen from the Russian people. This money should be paying for the healthcare and education of Russian people, but it is now funding the very bombs dropping on hospitals and schools in cities across Ukraine.”

“I regard being sanctioned by the criminal gang masquerading as the Russian government to a badge of pride.”

Russia has sanctioned a total of 287 British MPs in response to UK penalties on its politicians over the Ukraine war.