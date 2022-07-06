'The public is sick of being taken for granted' - MP Daisy responds to government meltdown

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper - the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats - has responded to the ongoing crisis within the Conservative Party.

She was speaking out in the wake of the departure from the Cabinet of big names Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, plus other Tory resignations including Harpenden MP Bim Afolami, who quit his position as party vice chairman live on TV.

Daisy told the Herts Ad: "From Barnard Castle, to abandoning care homes, dodgy PPE contracts, rigging the Standards Rules, and the lying and cover ups of party-gate, this government has been surrounded by naked dishonesty for months and months and every Tory MP has had ample time to find their conscience.

"Make no mistake about it: yesterday's spate of government resignations and no-confidence letters are happening for no other reason than self-preservation.

“The public is sick of being taken for granted and being governed by a government with no plan and no clue.

“It is depressingly predictable that some Conservative MPs in Hertfordshire will continue to staunchly support the Prime Minister and that Johnson's MPs in Herts who have resigned their ministerial roles have only done so after declaring their full support for the Prime Minister just a few weeks ago!

“But meanwhile, at a time when the British public are facing a cost-of-living emergency and health services that are under immense pressure, once again the Conservative Government will be completely sidetracked by internal wrangling. If Boris Johnson just resigned yesterday, we wouldn’t have to put the country through any more of it."