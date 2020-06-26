Advanced search

Climate change protest backed by St Albans MP

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 June 2020

Protesters marched through St Albans yesterday and gained the support of MP Daisy Cooper. Picture: Supplied

Protesters marched through St Albans yesterday and gained the support of MP Daisy Cooper. Picture: Supplied

Climate change protesters took to the streets of St Albans yesterday.

Protesters marched through St Albans yesterday and gained the support of MP Daisy Cooper. Picture: Supplied

More than 25 Extinction Rebellion supporters protested government inaction on the climate crisis by marching through the city centre.

They carried letters to urge MP Daisy Cooper to publicly speak out on the government’s failings on the climate and ecological emergency and to warn constituents government inaction will lead to the death of millions.

The protest was timed to coincide with the publication of the Committee on Climate Change annual report to Parliament which showed very little progress.

Daisy, who is vice-chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change, joined the march by video call from her Westminster office: “The science tells us we have only 10 years to stop irreversible damage to our planet, and this report by the independent committee on climate change details the actions that need to be taken right across government departments to meet our targets.

“The government must act on the committee’s recommendations to develop a national plan to insulate homes, establish incentives to motorists to switch to electric vehicles, and launch a huge initiative to plant millions of trees.”

She said lessons must be learned from the pandemic, which is an opportunity to rebuild the economy with green jobs and a next-generation zero-carbon workforce.

“With the UK hosting the climate summit next year, the Prime Minister must put his money where his mouth is and produce a world-beating plan to create green jobs and cut emissions right across the board.”

St Albans resident and XR supporter Bethany Mogie said: “The scientific evidence is absolutely clear: The government’s aim for zero carbon emissions by 2050 is far too late to avert catastrophic global heating which will cause crises much, much worse than COVID-19. We have a chance, now, to change direction towards a Green Economy. But our government must wake up and act.”

Fellow supporter Rebecca McGee said: “This government seems to think we have time to address climate breakdown later, and have used bailout funds to support airlines and fossil fuel industries. But any recovery plan must place environmental concerns centre stage if its effects are to be mitigated.”

