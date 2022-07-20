Bim votes for Boris to stay in office as PM

Boris Johnson has won a vote of no confidence in his government. - Credit: Archant

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is keeping quiet on his reasons for backing Boris Johnson to remain as interim Prime Minister.

This newspaper asked him why he voted in favour of a motion of confidence in the Government earlier this week, preventing Mr Johnson from being removed as PM.

All other opposition parties apart from the DUP had called for Mr Johnson's immediate resignation following his ousting as Conservative Party leader.

Mr Afolami did not respond to our request for a comment on his decision to back the PM.

Hitchin and Harpenden Lib Dem candidate Sam Collins is now demanding a removal of the “Zombie Government”, which will see Boris Johnson running the country when the new energy price cap is announced next month, which could see heating and electricity bills could rise to over £3,000 a year.

Mr Collins said: “Once again Bim Afolami has proven that he is completely and utterly out of touch with local people.

“People tell me they are sick and tired of a Conservative Government which has failed to help them with spiralling energy bills and left local NHS waiting lists reaching record levels. That they are sick and tired of being ignored and taken for granted.

“We need change but Mr Afolami is propping up a lying and law-breaking Prime Minister. Boris Johnson is clearly not fit to govern this country, but ultimately the blame lies with Conservative MPs for keeping him in Downing Street.

“My biggest concern is the looming energy price rise which is going to hit our area hard. Sadly we have a Zombie Government until September now when it will be too late to save people for frightening heating bills.

“At the next election, everyone already knows that it will be a straight fight between a Boris Johnson supporter and a new Liberal Democrat MP. I say let's get on with it, let's have that General Election and let the people have their say on this mess”