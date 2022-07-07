News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

'The public won't forget' - St Albans MP reacts to PM quitting

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 9:52 AM July 7, 2022
Updated: 10:53 AM July 7, 2022
Daisy Cooper said Boris Johnson will go down in history as a lying, law-breaking Prime Minister.

Daisy Cooper said Boris Johnson will go down in history as a lying, law-breaking Prime Minister. - Credit: Archant

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has made a damning response to the news that Boris Johnson is to stand down as Tory party leader.

Daisy, who is also deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the Herts Ad: “Boris Johnson will go down in history as a lying law-breaking Prime Minister, who abused the trust and patience of the British people. From Barnard Castle, to abandoning care homes, dodgy PPE contracts, rigging the Standards Rules, and the lying and cover ups of party-gate, he has damaged our democratic institutions and tarnished our international reputation.

“Johnson may now, finally, be going but he will leave a stain on the Conservative Party that can't be removed. The public won't forget that it is Conservative MPs – including those here in Hertfordshire – who have for years backed and defended him, supported his divisive agenda and failed to tackle the urgent problems facing our country.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Verulam Road, with Victoria Playing fields on the right and a row of houses on the left.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man stabbed in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police badge on a fluorescent jacket.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman assaulted by teenage boys in Hemel Hempstead underpass

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Aldi, with steps up to the car park.

Retail

Aldi prioritises St Albans for new store

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Eamon Goodfellow received his sentence at St Albans Crown Court.

St Albans paedophile jailed for trying to arrange online abuse

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon