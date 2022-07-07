'The public won't forget' - St Albans MP reacts to PM quitting

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has made a damning response to the news that Boris Johnson is to stand down as Tory party leader.

Daisy, who is also deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the Herts Ad: “Boris Johnson will go down in history as a lying law-breaking Prime Minister, who abused the trust and patience of the British people. From Barnard Castle, to abandoning care homes, dodgy PPE contracts, rigging the Standards Rules, and the lying and cover ups of party-gate, he has damaged our democratic institutions and tarnished our international reputation.

“Johnson may now, finally, be going but he will leave a stain on the Conservative Party that can't be removed. The public won't forget that it is Conservative MPs – including those here in Hertfordshire – who have for years backed and defended him, supported his divisive agenda and failed to tackle the urgent problems facing our country.”