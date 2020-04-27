Advanced search

Westminster Diary: Moving towards a virtual Parliament

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 April 2020

Karen Snook interviewing Daisy for St Albans Mums on Instagram Live.

Karen Snook interviewing Daisy for St Albans Mums on Instagram Live.

Archant

It was a week of flux; a week of uncertainty; a week where some dared to speculate whether or not we had turned the corner. Some called for an exit strategy to be outlined, others said it was too soon. The number of COVID19 patients in hospital beds was going down, but the number of deaths continued to rise. Behind the scenes, MPs - hungry to hold the government to account - waited eagerly for instructions on how a new virtual Parliament might work.

By the end of the week, the Speaker finally announced steps towards a ‘hybrid House.’ MPs would be able to take part in urgent questions and statements via video link for the first two hours of each sitting day; only if it worked well, would the model be extended to debates on legislation and other motions.

We would also be able to take part in Prime Minister’s questions, with plans for a number of screens to be placed around the chamber to allow the Speaker and the maximum 150 MPs allowed in the chamber, to be able to see their ‘virtual’ colleagues.

The Speaker pre-emptively warned all MPs who might dial-in, that they were “expected not to display or draw attention to objects,” meaning, no funny posters or rude statues on the wall or sideboard behind you.

As a bit of subversive Friday fun, I asked my team to suggest posters I could hang up behind me; their equally subversive suggestions were: Emmeline Pankhurst, RuPaul, or more pointedly, a massive warning sign saying “TEST, TEST, TEST!”

With constituency issues waiting for answers, MPs are chomping at the bit to quiz Ministers.

Without the pomp and ceremony, the booing and jeering, no-one knows whether it will lead to better or worse scrutiny or more or less respectful exchanges.

Who knows, PMQs might even become bearable for the public to watch.

The history books may mark this time as a historic moment: the first time that MPs will be able to quiz ministers via Zoom for the first time in the House of Commons 700-year history.

But with the current crisis, this could not come a day too soon.

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

London Colney dog Teddy tells tales to schoolchildren in lockdown

Teddy the covapoo from London Colney has been reading bed time stories. Picture: Gemma Broom

Hertfordshire Scrub Hub makes and delivers scrubs to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

Sarah Russell set up Hertfordshire Scrub Hub from her home in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Scrub Hub

Family undertake cycle ride from their Harpenden homes for mental health charity

The Harpenden men will undertake a charity bike ride for Mind from their homes. Picture: Supplied

Britain's Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Pale is interesting when it comes to rosé wines...

Varieties of rosé.

Westminster Diary: Moving towards a virtual Parliament

Karen Snook interviewing Daisy for St Albans Mums on Instagram Live.

Lee Allinson: 'Everyone wants to be a footballer but I wanted to be manager'

Ian and Lee Allinson bark out the orders. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Spike in searches for rental homes with gardens as lockdown continues

Renters are making outside space a priority. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans pantomime stars await GB awards results

Rita Simons as Carabosse in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith
