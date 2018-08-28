Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP fears services will be downgraded at St Albans City Hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:57 08 February 2019

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Archant

St Albans MP Anne Main has voiced concerns about the future of St Albans City Hospital following news that NHS bosses will not build a new A&E hospital for west Herts.

NHS bosses ruled out building a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum after being given a £350 million spending limit.

Mrs Main said: “I am extremely concerned that one of the suggestions under consideration raises the prospect of services either being downgraded or removed from St Albans City Hospital.

“While I welcome the step forward in planning for future health care services, I am completely opposed to the removal of any services from the city site.

“St Albans City is a thriving and busy hospital with many local people relying on the services there. To suddenly remove services to try and build up Hemel would cause huge disruption for many local people.”

See page 15 for the latest update on the new A&E campaign.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

Police seized a car in St Albans today. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

Police seized a car in St Albans today. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Three people in stolen vehicle arrested in Harpenden

Police arrested three people in a stolen vehicle after they hit an ANPR camera in High Street, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

MP fears services will be downgraded at St Albans City Hospital

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Thieves using master key to steal cars in St Albans, police warn

Ford Transit

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Flamstead

Visitors flocked to Flamstead for the annual scarecrow festival in 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Medal hopes for Herries as she goes back to championship

Harpenden skier Olivia Herries.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists