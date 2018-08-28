MP fears services will be downgraded at St Albans City Hospital

St Albans MP Anne Main has voiced concerns about the future of St Albans City Hospital following news that NHS bosses will not build a new A&E hospital for west Herts.

NHS bosses ruled out building a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum after being given a £350 million spending limit.

Mrs Main said: “I am extremely concerned that one of the suggestions under consideration raises the prospect of services either being downgraded or removed from St Albans City Hospital.

“While I welcome the step forward in planning for future health care services, I am completely opposed to the removal of any services from the city site.

“St Albans City is a thriving and busy hospital with many local people relying on the services there. To suddenly remove services to try and build up Hemel would cause huge disruption for many local people.”

