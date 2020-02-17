St Albans MP says Flack was 'hounded to death' by national press

In light of the tragic death of Caroline Flack, MP Daisy Cooper has said that the press 'continue to wreak havoc' on people's lives.

The former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found in her home in East London on Saturday, February 15 after taking her own life, aged 40.

The St Albans MP has previously worked with victims of press abuse at Hacked Off.

Daisy said in a statement on Sunday: "The hounding of Caroline Flack shows that parts of the British press continue to wreak havoc on people's lives. In Britain we have trial by courts and not trial by media for a reason.

"Regardless of what took place she should not have been hounded to death by tabloid newspapers desperate for clickbait.

"The government must stop dragging its feet on introducing independent self-regulation of online and offline publishers."

Caroline had reportedly found out just hours before that the CPS were going to go ahead with the trial against her for an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.