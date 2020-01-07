Advanced search

St Albans raises thousands in supermarket vouchers with Daisy Cooper behind the appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:09 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 07 January 2020

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper drives supermarket voucher appeal for St Albans families. Photo: Supplied

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper drives supermarket voucher appeal for St Albans families. Photo: Supplied

Thousands of pounds of food vouchers have been raised by the community to help people in St Albans, after the appeal caught the attention of newly-elected MP Daisy Cooper.

As well as the £2,185 in supermarket vouchers, dry and fresh food has been donated as well as pledging regular standing orders to the project.

Operational manager Emma Dalton, of the St Albans and District Foodbank, is astonished by the response to this call to action, which was Daisy's first initiative following the general election on December 12.

Emma said: "Having this amount of supermarket vouchers gives us lots of options - we'll be able to purchase food for special diets, for example. It will give us a level of flexibility we haven't had before."

She added: "The cold weather hasn't really hit us yet - but it's predicted soon. Many of our clients will have to choose between spending more money on heating and purchasing less food.

"We will do our best to help in these situations and will work with our referrers to ensure the support is going to those in genuine need. These vouchers will play a key role in this."

Daisy said: "Thank you to the many members of our community who so generously donated to this appeal.

"The response has been overwhelming. One person even donated £200 from a media appearance to the St Albans and District Foodbank."

Any donations of fresh food and seasonal items, such as Christmas cakes, satsumas and nuts, were handed over to Feed, run by the Vineyard Church.

Both Emma and Daisy stressed the need for the community to continue to support local foodbanks, either with food donations at supermarkets or gifting money through standing orders.

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

