St Albans MP pledges support to Build Back Better campaign

Representatives of Build Back Better St Albans present their letter to MP Daisy Cooper. Archant

St Albans Daisy Cooper has welcomed a grassroots campaign calling for a green and fair coronavirus recovery plan.

The Build Back Better St Albans campaign launched last week.

Build Back Better St Albans wants to see a programme which protects public services, tackles inequality in our communities, provides secure well-paid jobs and creates a shockproof economy which can fight the climate crisis.

They presented Daisy with a letter signed by more than 20 local organisations urging her to write to the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, and imploring them to consider a fair and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Chris Allen, founder of the St Albans Build Back Better campaign, said: “We’re hoping that Daisy’s new position as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats will give her an even better platform to push forward these values. With groups in other constituencies doing the same across the UK, hopefully we might see some tangible policy changes which benefit the most disadvantaged in our society.”

Daisy responded: “I’m grateful to the organisations that have signed this letter – it shows the strength of feeling in our community that our nation builds back better after Covid-19. It highlights a growing consensus that urgent and ambitious action is needed to tackle the climate emergency.

“We now have a once in a lifetime opportunity both to combat the looming tragedy of mass unemployment due to COVID-19 and to reshape the economy on more environmental lines.

“Liberal Democrats propose investing £150 billion over three years to deliver the green revolution we need to transform the economy.

“We want to see a green-jobs guarantee to train people in new environmental industries, such as renewable energy, insulating homes and rewilding projects, while ensuring they’re paid at least the national living wage.

“The crisis gives us a chance to do things differently, to build a fairer society and a greener economy. By kickstarting large-scale investment in energy efficiency, starting with social housing, we can help reach our green energy targets, create jobs in supply chains and help those most affected by fuel poverty. As requested by these local organisations, I will be writing to the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to urge them to Build Back Better.”