Shop Local: Harpenden MP Bim backs Herts Ad campaign

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 November 2020

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is backing our #ShopLocal campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is backing our #ShopLocal campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has given his support to the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign.

The campaign is a plea to shoppers to consider independent traders and businesses this Christmas and beyond.

Bim says protecting local high streets and small businesses in his constituency is one of his main priorities.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he helped to develop a way in which local authorities across the country could support local businesses who had fallen between the cracks of the government’s schemes of support.

Mr Afolami has also been visiting Harpenden High Street and villages such as Wheathampstead, Redbourn and Sandridge, speaking to local businesses about what they are facing during this challenging time.

He added: “I welcome the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign to encourage shopping in local independent retailers. In Harpenden and surrounding villages, we are lucky to have so many fantastic local businesses, it is important that we continue to support these now more than ever. They are the lifeblood of our communities and I urge shoppers to consider these independent traders and businesses when they reopen, to bolster our beloved High Streets.”

He urged local business owners to fill out his survey so that he could take the message to local Government at www.bimafolami.co.uk/business-survey.

