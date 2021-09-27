Marford Road, Coleman Green Lane, Wheathampstead: Motorists hospitalised after crash
Two motorists were seriously injured in a crash in Wheathampstead and remain in hospital.
It happened at the junction of Marford Road and Coleman Green Lane at 6.05am on Friday September 24.
A green Hyundai Terracan was towing a catering trailer when it was in collision with a red Mazda 6 saloon.
The drivers of both vehicles, who are both men, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they both remain in a stable condition.
Sgt James Wood, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “The collision happened at a busy time of the day, when many people would have been making their way to or from work.
“We are really keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the lead up to it, and hasn’t yet spoken to us.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and believes they may have captured something of note on their vehicle’s dash cam.
“Please get in touch if you think you can assist us with our investigation.”
You can email Sergeant Wood at james.wood@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 92 of 24 September.