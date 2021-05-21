News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Motorist's lucky escape after tree falls near St Albans station

Matt Adams

Published: 4:52 PM May 21, 2021   
A motorist says he was seconds away from death after a mature tree crashed to the ground in the wake of his vehicle.

Ashley Wood was waiting at the traffic lights near St Albans train station at the junction of Station Way and Victoria Street when the accident occurred earlier today.

He revealed: "I was a second or two away from being crushed by the tree that fell at St Albans Station. I was sitting at the red light opposite the tyre shop and on pulling away at green there was an almighty swooshing sound.

"The tree literally fell on the exact spot I had just been waiting one or two seconds earlier."

He revealed: "Needless to say I was quite shocked for a couple of hours after the incident, however the real story emerged after I had calmed down and went back to take a photo of the scene as they clearly show the tree had been suffering from severe basal rot."

He fumed: "The tree that fell is on the junction of an extremely busy road outside the station where hundreds if not thousands of commuters, school kids, and the like pass daily on foot, bikes and cars.

"This should have been spotted and dealt with years ago. It's a miracle no-one was killed or injured."

The tree was sited on the old prison building and was possibly the responsibility of Herts county council. HCC has been approached for a comment. The road was closed while the tree was removed.



