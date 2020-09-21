Advanced search

St Albans traffic accident causes life-threatening injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:37 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 September 2020

Herts police were to a serious traffic accident on A414 St Albans to Hemel

A serious collision in St Albans yesterday afternoon has left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place on the A414 between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, September 20, just before 1.15pm.

The crash was between a Fiat 500 and a motorbike on the northbound carriageway of the old M10, between the Park Street roundabout and the M1.

Sgt Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. If you can help, please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 369 of 20 September.

