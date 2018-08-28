Advanced search

Motorcyclist punched in the face in road rage assault

PUBLISHED: 10:40 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 January 2019

The Quadrant in Marshalswick, near KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorcyclist was left bleeding and with swelling after he was punched in the face in a St Albans road rage incident.

At about 5.20pm on January 5, a moped and a black Mercedes narrowly avoided colliding near The Quadrant’s KFC in Marshalswick.

Both drivers, men in their 30s, pulled over. The Mercedes driver reportedly pushed the motorcyclist off his bike and punched him in the face.

The victim’s injuries included a bleeding lip and swelling.

The Mercedes driver is white, with fair ‘golden’ hair, of a heavy build, clean shaven and between 32 to 35.

He was wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and sports shoes, and it is believed there were two or three other people in the car.

Investigating PC Hammond said: “We believe people stopped and helped the victim, so they may have witnessed the incident.”

He asked for any of those witnesses to come forward by emailing lee.hammond@herts.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting reference 41/1475/19.

