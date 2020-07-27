Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google Archant

A major police presence was seen outside a St Albans mosque yesterday, as officers were called in to tackle a dispute between members of the local Islamic community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patrol cars swooped on the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre at around 11.30am on Sunday, remaining on the scene until the evening to keep the peace.

The dispute is the latest issue surrounding the centre, following a brutal attack on a disabled member of the Muslim community outside the mosque on Thursday, June 4.

A 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, but investigations into the incident are continuing.

At the same time as yesterday’s disturbance was taking place outside the building, a meeting was being held inside to take back control of the centre from the existing management team.

You may also want to watch:

The meeting was attended by Clarence ward councillor Chris White, and saw members agree to a strategic plan for the future of the mosque in the wake of the assault.

A no confidence motion in the existing management board was passed and they were sacked by members.

Cllr White said: “I felt very warmly welcomed. I am pleased that the members of the mosque community are seeking a democratic route to resolving what has been a painful dispute.”

Herts police would not elaborate on the reasons behind the dispute, and a spokesperson told the Herts Ad: “Local residents may have been aware of a police presence in Hatfield Road, St Albans, yesterday afternoon.

“We were called to the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre just after 11.30am on Sunday, July 26 to reports of a civil dispute.

“Officers remained at the premises for some time, liaising with those present, and left the site in the evening.”