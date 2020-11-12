Superhero schoolboy raises money for Children in Need with Morrisons

Superhero schoolboy Leon, 5, is raising money for Children in Need with help from the team at St Albans Morrisons. Picture: Community Champion Archant

A St Albans schoolboy has teamed up with Morrisons supermarket to raise money for Children in Need.

Leon Pileborg Dunnster, aged five, is doing a charity walk to school tomorrow (November 13), sponsored by the community champion at Morrisons St Albans.

In the last two days, the Edge Grove Prep School pupil has already raised £216 for the children’s charity, thanks to generous donations by Morrisons colleagues and the wider local community.

To support Leon’s sponsored walk, staff at Morrisons are holding a sponsored fancy dress event on Friday. Morrisons’ community champion Shelley Crawford said: “He is our little star.”

“We are supporting Children in Need 2020 as it has been a really tough year for the children’s charities due to the pandemic. Our support for schools and children’s charities have been endless throughout COVID-19 and we will continue to support them with every given opportunity.”

Leon will be at Morrisons on Friday dressed as Captain America asking for support and donations for the charity.

Morrisons has also been supporting those in need during the pandemic with their doorstep delivery service, which has ensured that those who are vulnerable don’t go without essential provisions.

For further information about Morrisons St Albans’ charity work, contact their community champion at 07811 715 317 or champion.stalbans@morrisonsplc.co.uk