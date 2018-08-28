Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Museum of St Albans housing builders in line for CCOS job

PUBLISHED: 09:22 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 13 December 2018

The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

Archant

The company behind the housing on the former Museum of St Albans site are being lined up for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

St Albans district council officers have recommended Morgan Sindall be directly appointed to run construction work on the CCOS site.

In a report to the council’s cabinet, officers wrote: “Due to time critical factors, a direct appointment to Morgan Sindall was considered.

“The council believes this is the best option due to the speed of procurement, proven value for money with low overheads and profits, contractor capability and performance demonstrated on another council project.”

Morgan Sindall was put in charge of building ten town houses on the site of the old museum on Hatfield Road.

In addition, the company had the highest quality versus price score in the officers’ evaluation framework.

Hence they have been recommended for the job, with the decision due to be made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 20.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Museum of St Albans housing builders in line for CCOS job

11 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

The company behind the housing on the former Museum of St Albans site are being lined up for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

Three people cut free after two-car crash in Smallford

07:37 Nick Gill
Three people were taken to hospital after being cut free from a crash in Smallford Lane, Smallford. Picture: Archant

Three people were taken to hospital last night after being cut free from a two-car crash in Smallford.

Popular St Albans charity fund raiser hits about £35,000 over ten years

07:00 Franki Berry
Muscians playing at St Albans Band Aid. Picture: Dene Rosewarn

A kindhearted plumber has raised about £35,000 for various causes with a popular yearly concert event.

Mixed reactions to St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival

Yesterday, 19:00 Franki Berry
Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitor and traders’ early reactions to St Albans’ highly -debated Christmas winter wonderland event have proved a mixed bag.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Seven burglaries in one day in St Albans

Seven burglaries took place across St Albans yesterday.

Harpenden florists told to break 50-year tradition and stop selling Christmas trees outside shop

Reads of Harpenden shop manager Graeme Gardner and Christmas help Shelley Fensom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Series of burglaries strikes St Albans on Saturday

Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, where a burglary took place on Saturday. Picture: Google.

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

Police and dogs search for wanted man near Redbourn

Police were search for a wanted man this morning between Redbourn and St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide