Museum of St Albans housing builders in line for CCOS job

The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project. Archant

The company behind the housing on the former Museum of St Albans site are being lined up for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

St Albans district council officers have recommended Morgan Sindall be directly appointed to run construction work on the CCOS site.

In a report to the council’s cabinet, officers wrote: “Due to time critical factors, a direct appointment to Morgan Sindall was considered.

“The council believes this is the best option due to the speed of procurement, proven value for money with low overheads and profits, contractor capability and performance demonstrated on another council project.”

Morgan Sindall was put in charge of building ten town houses on the site of the old museum on Hatfield Road.

In addition, the company had the highest quality versus price score in the officers’ evaluation framework.

Hence they have been recommended for the job, with the decision due to be made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 20.