Herts police warn drivers to stop using mobile phones at the wheel

PUBLISHED: 12:31 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 09 March 2020

More than 500 people were caught using a mobile at the wheel last year. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Hertfordshire police want to remind the public not to use their phones while driving after over 500 people were caught in the county last year.

The penalty for culprits who do so is a minimum £200 fine and six points on their license.

The warning comes as the NPCC launches its mobile phone campaign this month, which will see officers targeting motorists using handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Hertfordshire said: "Using a handheld device while driving means taking your concentration and your eyes off the road.

"That's incredibly dangerous and puts you and other road users at significant risk. Our message is don't do it. Wait until you reach your destination or make sure you park safely first."

Last year 534 of these offenders were caught in Hertfordshire.

People who have passed their driving test within the past two years and are caught using their phone will automatically be disqualified from driving and need a re-test with the DVLA. The penalties for using a mobile phone while driving can be higher if a case goes to court.

