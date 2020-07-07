Advanced search

Harpenden woman joined by 75 people for last daily Black Lives Matter reflection walk

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 July 2020

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

A Harpenden campaigner has raised £930 for a Black Lives Matter charity, in memory of George Floyd, by walking every day for a month.

Gina Korchak invited anyone who wished to join her on Black Lives Matter walks in Rothampstead Park in Harpenden and the group grew daily. Picture: Gina Korchak

Amid ongoing protests and support shown for the movement, Gina Korchak took it upon herself to fundraise – and as word spread of her initiative, support grew, with around 30 people joining her every day – except for her final walk on Tuesday, which attracted more than 75 supporters.

Gina said: “It’s not enough to be quietly against racism. In any situation of inequality it is the parties who are in the majority that have the ability to make the most impactful changes.

“I felt compelled to stand up in my – not very – diverse town, be loud about the fact that I am anti-racist and invite others to do the same.”

Gina was joined by the large crowd for the final walk around Rothampstead Park.

More than 75 people joined Harpenden campaigner Gina Korchak on her final daily walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture:Courtesy of Gina Korchak

Those taking part were invited to spend the first 8 minutes and 46 seconds of the walk in silence to reflect on the suffering and lives lost of all black people in the name of racism.

Gina said on her fundraising page: “I recognise this is a tiny, minuscule thing to do in relation to the chronic, endemic pain that has been inflicted over centuries.

“I hope that the daily walks will allow me to reflect on the suffering and tragedy that has gone on for so long as well as to think of ways we can all help to make changes. I wish I had done more and sooner but this is a start.”

Around 30 people took to joining Gina on her daily walks in aid of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Gina Korchak

The money raised from the walks will go to Thousand Currents, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Thousand Currents’ supports grassroots groups and movements led by women, youth and indigenous peoples in the global south, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

She added, after the walk, “Over 75 people joined us today – the last day of our month long walks for Black Lives Matter. It was an extremely moving walk and the crowd grew to 30 to 40 people each day.

“Hundreds of local people have supported the social media posts. What began as a small idea that might make a minor difference quickly snowballed.”

To donate to Gina’s page, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/walkingforbl, and for more on Thousand Currents, go to thousandcurrents.org.

