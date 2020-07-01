St Albans monster trail launches this Saturday

A monster trail to support NHS charities is launching in St Albans this Saturday

The ‘Monster Hero Safari’ is designed to bring some much-needed fun to our city as well as to support the NHS.

From Saturday, July 4 until the end of the month, visitors can hunt the streets for cute and colourful monster heroes displayed on posters in 10 shop windows.

Using only a mobile phone, participants tap near the poster and learn each of the monster’s names, stories, and superpowers. Once all ten have been found, a free e-book will be unlocked.

The trail aims to increase city centre footfall by entertaining shoppers, while keeping safe.

A donation of £2 per family taking part is requested with donations going to NHS Charities Together; the membership organisation for all official NHS charities across the UK.

Each monster is plotted on this map that participants can follow: www.monsterherosafari.com/locations/st-albans.