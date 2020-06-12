Two fashion retailers close in St Albans and Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 16:47 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 12 June 2020
Archant
Two more fashion stores in Hertfordshire have announced their closure.
You may also want to watch:
Monsoon and Accessorize branches in London Colney and Hitchin have closed alongside a total of 32 stores throughout the UK.
The Herts Ad contacted Monsoon for comment but have not yet received a response.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.