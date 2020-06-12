Two fashion retailers close in St Albans and Hitchin

Monsoon in Hitchin and London Colney are closed. Picture: Google Street Vew Archant

Two more fashion stores in Hertfordshire have announced their closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Monsoon and Accessorize branches in London Colney and Hitchin have closed alongside a total of 32 stores throughout the UK.

The Herts Ad contacted Monsoon for comment but have not yet received a response.