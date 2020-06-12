Advanced search

Two fashion retailers close in St Albans and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 16:47 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 12 June 2020

Monsoon in Hitchin and London Colney are closed. Picture: Google Street Vew

Archant

Two more fashion stores in Hertfordshire have announced their closure.

Monsoon and Accessorize branches in London Colney and Hitchin have closed alongside a total of 32 stores throughout the UK.

The Herts Ad contacted Monsoon for comment but have not yet received a response.

