Wheathampstead mum reaches finals of national modelling competition

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 6:55 AM August 25, 2021   
Classic Miss Hertfordshire Clair Chambers.

Classic Miss Hertfordshire Clair Chambers. - Credit: Nic Price

A St Albans nanny has reached the national finals of the Classic Miss British Isles model competition

Mum of three Clair Chambers, 52, who lives in Wheathampstead, has already received the title of Classic Miss Hertfordshire 2020/21 and will now be heading to the finals at Chester Racecourse on September 2.

She explained: "I didn’t enter the competition, but the judges saw my profile on StarNow and asked me to apply and I thought oh wow, yes why not… I guess I thought it was a fantastic opportunity and I was totally honoured to represent Hertfordshire!"

As well as working as a nanny looking after two boys in St Albans, Clair's hobbies include roller skating, dancing and keeping fit, singing, horse riding and long walks with her children.

Previous winners of Miss British Isles have been signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

Wheathampstead News
St Albans News

