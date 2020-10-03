Advanced search

Missing dog Winnie found alive and well in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:22 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 03 October 2020

Missing Winnie with owner Frances Haycock.

Archant

A six day search for a missing pet dog which mobilised the St Albans community has a happy ending.

Have you seen this missing St Albans dog? Picture: Frances HaycockHave you seen this missing St Albans dog? Picture: Frances Haycock

A by-now skinny Winnie, the beloved cavapoo, has been reunited with her overjoyed owner Frances Haycock.

Winnie disappeared from a doggy day care in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood, on Monday, prompting extensive searches of the local area by volunteers who mobilised on social media.

She was eventually found by a team of professional sniffer dogs earlier today.

More updates to follow.

