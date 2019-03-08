Have you seen this missing Ware teenager with links to St Albans?

Police are trying to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Ware and who has links with St Albans.

Khadizch Khatoon is 15 years old was last seen on the morning of Friday, July 19

She is described as an Asian female, 5ft 3ins tall, of petite build, who wears glasses.

She has long black hair, sometimes worn in a bun on the top of her head.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black zip up hoody, yellow top, blue jeans with rips and multi-coloured trainers.

If you have seen Khadizch since she was reported missing or have information about where she is, please call police on the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Khadizch now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.