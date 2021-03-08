Hunt for missing teenager

Published: 4:08 PM March 8, 2021

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Abdul Khaher?

The teenager was last seen in St Albans on Thursday evening (4 March).

He is 5ft 7ins, slim with short black hair and may have travelled out of Hertfordshire.

If you have seen Abdul since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Abdul now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.