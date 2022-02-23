News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Teenage girls, 16 and 17, missing from St Albans could be in Yorkshire

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:36 PM February 23, 2022
Sixteen year old Victoria and seventeen year old Oliwia were last seen together in St. Albans on Monday. (February 21).

Two teenage girls have been missing since Monday (February 21).

Sixteen-year-old Victoria and seventeen-year-old Oliwia were last seen together in St. Albans.

The pair were last seen that morning around 11am and it is believed they may have travelled together to Cleveland, Yorkshire. 

Officers are becoming "increasingly concerned" for their welfare.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Victoria is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black bottoms with white writing.

"Oliwia is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a furry hood, and black Nike leggings.

"Oliwia has three piercings on her left ear and one on her right ear."

Anyone who has seen them since they went missing, or has information on their whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 361 of February 21.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

