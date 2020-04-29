Advanced search

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

PUBLISHED: 10:04 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 29 April 2020

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are asking the public to help them to trace a St Albans woman who has gone missing.

Kara Ford, 48, was last seen in Harrowden Road, Bedford on Friday, April 24

You may also want to watch:

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short black hair, she also wears glasses.

Kara was last seen wearing grey Sketcher trainers with an orange stripe and a long black coat.

If you have seen Kara since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call the police non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Kara now or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman pleads with St Albans public to stop poisoning horses

Rachel Payne of Park Street wants people to stop feeding her horses in St Albans when they go for their exercise amid coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Rachel Payne

Hedgehog rescue in London Colney needs your help

Elsa Nightingale was named by The London Colney Rescue after coming from nearby London's makeshift Nightingale hospital.

St Albans businesses receive grants to help with coronavirus impact

The Portland Arms in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

Have you seen this missing St Albans woman? Picture: Herts police

St Albans and Harpenden fundraisers step up for 2.6 Challenge in wake of London Marathon cancellation

Cora Varshney,7, from St Albans has been raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity by completing a number of challenges over the course of 26 days. Picture: Alanna Varshney

The Secret Estate Agent: Your property questions answered

The Secret Estate Agent. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24