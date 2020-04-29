Have you seen this missing St Albans woman?

Police are asking the public to help them to trace a St Albans woman who has gone missing.

Kara Ford, 48, was last seen in Harrowden Road, Bedford on Friday, April 24

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short black hair, she also wears glasses.

Kara was last seen wearing grey Sketcher trainers with an orange stripe and a long black coat.

If you have seen Kara since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call the police non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Kara now or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.