Concern grows for missing 14-year-old girl from St Albans

Missing: 14-year-old Billie-Jo Gibson was last seen at her home in St Albans on Thursday, October 3. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her St Albans home on Thursday night.

Billie-Jo Gibson was last seen at her home address at around 9.30pm on Thursday, October 3.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of a very slim build and with blue braces, brown eyes and mousey brown long hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing light grey leggings, a short green parka coat with a fur hood and gold zip, and no shoes on her feet.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Billie-Jo since she went missing or if you have information on her whereabouts, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 795 of October 3. For immediate sightings, please call 999 straight away.