Concern grows for missing 14-year-old girl from St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:14 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 05 October 2019

Missing: 14-year-old Billie-Jo Gibson was last seen at her home in St Albans on Thursday, October 3. Picture: Herts police

Missing: 14-year-old Billie-Jo Gibson was last seen at her home in St Albans on Thursday, October 3. Picture: Herts police

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her St Albans home on Thursday night.

Billie-Jo Gibson was last seen at her home address at around 9.30pm on Thursday, October 3.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of a very slim build and with blue braces, brown eyes and mousey brown long hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing light grey leggings, a short green parka coat with a fur hood and gold zip, and no shoes on her feet.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Billie-Jo since she went missing or if you have information on her whereabouts, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 795 of October 3. For immediate sightings, please call 999 straight away.

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Harpenden man arrested and high-end cars seized in major fraud investigation

A Harpenden man was arrested on Tuesday, October 1 in a multi-million pound fraud investigation. Picture: ERSOU

Colney Heath kidnap confirmed by police

Herts police at the scene of the Colney Heath kidnap incident shortly after it was reported. Supplied.

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

