Have you seen this missing man?

Published: 2:22 PM August 11, 2021

Have you seen missing Jordan in St Albans? - Credit: Herts police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from London Colney.

Jordan, 23, was last seen in London Colney around 11pm last night.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, with black hair that is shaved on the sides and a black beard.

Jordan was wearing a black baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms and black puffer jacket when he was last seen.

If you have seen Jordan since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 183 of 11 August.

You may also want to watch:

If you believe you are with Jordan now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.