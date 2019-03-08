Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police Archant

Have you seen this man, who is missing from Harpenden?

Gavin Lawton was last heard from at about 6pm yesterday (June 11), but he is believed to still be in the St Albans area.

The 37-year-old is 5ft 5ins and slim, has short light brown hair, usually wears a baseball cap, and also has links to Tring.

Herts police officers are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Gavin or have information about his whereabouts should contact the police on 101. If you have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.