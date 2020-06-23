Appeal to find missing St Albans man

Lee Redmond from St Albans was last seen at 7am on Saturday. Picture: Herts police Archant

A 36-year-old man has been missing since Saturday – and police are now appealing for help to find him.

Lee Remond was last seen at around 7am on Saturday, June 20.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with dark brown/black shaven hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top and a black jacket.

If you have seen Lee since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Herts police on 101.

If you believe you are with Lee now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.