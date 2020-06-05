Advanced search

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:11 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 June 2020

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers believed to be in St Albans.

Both Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen at 6pm yesterday in a park in Bricket Wood.

It is believed that they may have then travelled to St Albans together.

Roma is described as being of a slim build, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with very long brown hair.

You may also want to watch:

She was last seen wearing a black vest top, dark blue ripped jeans and with a brown bag.

Alex is described as being of a stocky build, approximately 6ft tall, with green eyes, short brown hair and stubble.

He may be wearing studs in both ears. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and white Nike Air trainers.

If you have seen Roma or Alex since they went missing or have information on their whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 742 of 4 June for information about Roma and ISR 898 of 4 June for information about Alex.

For immediate sightings, please call 999.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

RFU to discuss plans to shake-up the structure of adult male rugby competitions

The structure of the male adult season could be changed with new proposals from the RFU. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans

Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen in the park area in Bricket Wood at around 6pm yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Ben Herd proves he knows the way to goal with five-star show for City Youth

St Albans City V Hungerford Town - Ben Herd in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

West Herts Hospitals Trust calling on St Albans residents to join stakeholder group on new buildings

West Herts Hospitals Trust wants to hear from you about its proposed new hospital sites. Photo: Danny Loo.

Face coverings to become mandatory on public transport, Welwyn Hatfield MP announces

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport by June 15. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.
Drive 24