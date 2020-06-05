Appeal to find missing teens believed to be in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 14:11 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 June 2020
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers believed to be in St Albans.
Both Roma Guerra, 15, and Alex Szalanski, 14, were last seen at 6pm yesterday in a park in Bricket Wood.
It is believed that they may have then travelled to St Albans together.
Roma is described as being of a slim build, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with very long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black vest top, dark blue ripped jeans and with a brown bag.
Alex is described as being of a stocky build, approximately 6ft tall, with green eyes, short brown hair and stubble.
He may be wearing studs in both ears. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and white Nike Air trainers.
If you have seen Roma or Alex since they went missing or have information on their whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 742 of 4 June for information about Roma and ISR 898 of 4 June for information about Alex.
For immediate sightings, please call 999.
