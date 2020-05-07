Advanced search

‘Minors’ unit at Watford General A&E reopens

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 07 May 2020

Watford General Hospital has reopened its 'minors' unit at A&E. Picture: Danny Loo.

The ‘minors’ department in Watford General Hospital A&E has now fully reopened.

As of yesterday the 24-hour department was reinstated, and will resume seeing adult patients with minor injuries.

As part of West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the department had temporarily stopped taking patients with minor injuries during daytime hours – 8am to 8pm – from Friday, April 10.

Patients needing help during those hours were instead directed to Hemel Hempstead UTC.

The ‘minors’ department was still seeing patients with minor injuries out of hours and was accepting patients with minor illnesses at all hours. The children’s emergency department has also remained open at all times

Although the COVID-19 response is still ongoing, the trust and CCG are working closely together on plans for a safe resumption of some services and restoration of all urgent care services at Watford General Hospital.

