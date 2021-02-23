Mini bus donated to St Albans residential home

Published: 3:17 PM February 23, 2021

Management and staff at Grace Muriel House are delighted with their new acquisition and are already busy planning for residents once lockdown restrictions are lifted. - Credit: Grace Muriel House

A 17-seater mini bus has been donated to a residential care home in St Albans.

The wheelchair accessible vehicle, which has been donated to the society by the West Herts Charity Trust, is the 12th such vehicle that the trust has donated to organisations providing care for the elderly. In total, the charity has supplied 110 vehicles since the charity started in 1969.

The minibus represents the first step in a more far-reaching strategy for the Abbeyfield St Albans Society. Chairman George Ashworth said: “After a year of restrictions, the West Herts Charity Trust is now enabling us to bring a whole new dimension to the services we provide.

"It will enable us to not only differentiate ourselves in a very busy local care market, but will help us to greatly improve the welfare and wellbeing of our residents, which is our foremost objective.

"Additionally, it will also equip us to reach out to the broader community, and help us to deliver a more inclusive programme for vulnerable and older people in our locality, and allow many more of them to engage in the activities that we currently run."

George said: “The vehicle will make such a difference to so many lives and we cannot thank the directors of The West Herts Charity Trust enough. There is no better present right now.”

House manager Annette Gibbons said: “The timing of this is perfect. The weather, like the COVID-19 situation, can only improve. This gives everyone involved at Grace Muriel something to really look forward to”.

Grace Muriel House earlier this year celebrated its 60th birthday. Located in Tavistock Avenue, St Albans, the Abbeyfield St Albans Society has been providing care and support to the elderly and vulnerable of St Albans for over half a century.



