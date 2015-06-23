Prestigious military band to perform in St Albans for 36th annual concert

A prestigious military band is coming to St Albans for their 36th annual concert.

The Royal Marines Band Portsmouth will perform at the Alban Arena. Picture: Submitted by Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium The Royal Marines Band Portsmouth will perform at the Alban Arena. Picture: Submitted by Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

The Royal Marines Band Portsmouth will play a wide variety of music, from military numbers to popular tunes, classical pieces, jazz bops and big band hits.

They have performed at military events around the country, including at the annual Festival of Remembrance in November at the Royal Albert Hall.

A Corps of Drums will also be making an appearance.

It is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Radlett, St Albans, and St Albans Verulamium, and over the years it has raised £250,000 for a range of charities.

This year the concert is in aid of national autism charity Ambitious about Autism, family support service HomeStart, and homeless drop-in Centre 33.

Acting chairman of the organising committee, Tony Skirrow, said: “It will be a lovely, lively evening, with a wide range of music - it is a military band but they will be playing everything.”

It will take place on January 25 at the Alban Arena from 7.30pm. Call 01727 844488 to get tickets.