West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive

Published: 12:00 PM January 24, 2021

Three West Herts NHS midwives are taking the plunge (literally!) for a charity close to their hearts by taking part in a skydive.

St Albans native Ellie Kinson, 24, has joined up with two friends and fellow midwives, Tasha Parsons, 23, from Watford and Isabella Luxton, 22, from London for the challenge.

At the start of the pandemic, the three friends, like the rest of us, stood outside clapping for our key workers and thought of how they could do more to support our local hospitals.

The trio are jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft in April - coronavirus permitting - to raise as much money as they can for Raise, the West Herts hospital charity dedicated to supporting staff and patient care across Hemel Hempstead, St Albans City and Watford General hospitals.

Ellie said: “I'm excited to jump out of a plane for such a great charity. I can't promise I won't scream the whole way down!”

Mixing a bucket list dream with a charity challenge, Ellie, Tasha and Isabella have already been fundraising with friends, family and colleagues, and are currently clocking in at £1,500 of their £2,000 goal.

Tasha said: “Everyone has been so generous, I cant wait to see the final total raised!”

All funds collected are to go to the maternity unit at Watford General Hospital, to not only carry on raising staff morale, but also to help continue providing high-quality maternity care for women during their pregnancy, labour and after the birth of their baby.

“It feels good to give back to the NHS who have given so much to us all during the pandemic," Isabella added.

To donate to Ellie, Tasha and Isabella's skydive, click here.