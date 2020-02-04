TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC Archant

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans to talk about his life and career.

'An Evening with Michael Portillo' will be held on Saturday, February 8 at Marlborough Road Methodist Church.

There will be a book signing and a meet and greet at 6pm, followed by a talk at 7pm where Michael will discuss his time as a cabinet minister and the start of his career in broadcasting.

Michael is known for his TV shows exploring the British, American and now Asian railways, as well as his brightly-coloured clothing.

Audiences are advised to come prepared with questions, which will form an important part of Michael's presentation, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Salvation Army.

Tickets are £20, including refreshments, and are available from the door or in advance from the Salvation Army on 01727 855395.