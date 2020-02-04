Advanced search

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:46 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 04 February 2020

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Archant

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans to talk about his life and career.

'An Evening with Michael Portillo' will be held on Saturday, February 8 at Marlborough Road Methodist Church.

There will be a book signing and a meet and greet at 6pm, followed by a talk at 7pm where Michael will discuss his time as a cabinet minister and the start of his career in broadcasting.

Michael is known for his TV shows exploring the British, American and now Asian railways, as well as his brightly-coloured clothing.

Audiences are advised to come prepared with questions, which will form an important part of Michael's presentation, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Salvation Army.

Tickets are £20, including refreshments, and are available from the door or in advance from the Salvation Army on 01727 855395.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Three Princes reveal how their path to TV fame was born from brotherly love

Princes to Kings on The Michael McIntyre Show.

‘Marathon man’ to launch regional mental health hub in Hertfordshire

Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days, is launching the Mind regional hub for sports and physical activity in Hertfordshire. Picture: Hertfordshire Sports Partnership

