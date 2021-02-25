News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
March Madness comes to Metro Bank for charity fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:30 PM February 25, 2021   
Metro St Albans team

The team at Metro St Albans are aiming to raise £500 for Home-Start Herts through their 'March Madness' initiative - Credit: Metro St Albans

A St Albans bank has partnered with charity Home-Start Herts for a mad March fundraiser.

Metro Bank has pledged to raise £500 for the charity through ‘March Madness’, which will include a bike-a-thon, a 100-mile running challenge, a charity wax, the auctioning of a bespoke painting, and much more.

The £500 that Metro aims to raise will support a family for three months with intensive support from a trained and experienced volunteer family mentor.

Store manager Amber Dunlop said: “As a community bank, at Metro Bank we’re always looking for fun and innovative ways to fundraise that support local people.

"We really enjoyed being part of Home-Start Herts’ Great online flip off event on shrove Tuesday, and are looking forward to continuing to support the work that Home-Start does as the year goes on”

Suzy Moody, Home-Start Herts' strategic manager, added: "It’s great to be the chosen charity for this campaign. Metro pride themselves on being committed to the community, and each year support thousands of children to learn about money; our values are very much aligned.

"The team are so enthusiastic about this campaign and it has been a bit of a revelation for them finding out about each other’s hidden talents!"

Charity News
St Albans News

