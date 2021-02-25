March Madness comes to Metro Bank for charity fundraiser
- Credit: Metro St Albans
A St Albans bank has partnered with charity Home-Start Herts for a mad March fundraiser.
Metro Bank has pledged to raise £500 for the charity through ‘March Madness’, which will include a bike-a-thon, a 100-mile running challenge, a charity wax, the auctioning of a bespoke painting, and much more.
The £500 that Metro aims to raise will support a family for three months with intensive support from a trained and experienced volunteer family mentor.
Store manager Amber Dunlop said: “As a community bank, at Metro Bank we’re always looking for fun and innovative ways to fundraise that support local people.
"We really enjoyed being part of Home-Start Herts’ Great online flip off event on shrove Tuesday, and are looking forward to continuing to support the work that Home-Start does as the year goes on”
Suzy Moody, Home-Start Herts' strategic manager, added: "It’s great to be the chosen charity for this campaign. Metro pride themselves on being committed to the community, and each year support thousands of children to learn about money; our values are very much aligned.
You may also want to watch:
"The team are so enthusiastic about this campaign and it has been a bit of a revelation for them finding out about each other’s hidden talents!"
Most Read
- 1 Residents' misery after disruption on former Butterfly World site
- 2 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 3 What to expect with pupils heading back to the classroom
- 4 St Albans' COVID cases decline considerably as roadmap out of lockdown announced
- 5 Harpenden receives high praise from Health Secretary over vaccine
- 6 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
- 7 Batchwood Hall COVID vaccine team warn of potential scam call
- 8 St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots
- 9 The latest court results from the St Albans area
- 10 Blooming Burnham flower tributes 'spread love not lurgies'