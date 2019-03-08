Video
Watch our recap and get in the mood for Meraki Festival 2019
PUBLISHED: 13:47 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 09 August 2019
Meraki Festival is back again for another St Albans weekend of good food, live music, and fun activities.
There will be an opportunity for massages, face painting, glitter, fairground rides, workshops, theatre, activities, comedy and lasertag alongside two main stages and a rostra of live acts.
Highlights from the main stage include Daft As Punk and British country band The Shires, Paul Young, Carol Decker (T'Pau), Garry Christian and Katrina (of Katrina and the Waves).
So to get in the mood, take a look at what happened at the first and second Meraki Festival in our video above.
Meraki Festival takes place on August 23 to 25 on Herts County Showground.
