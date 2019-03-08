Advanced search

Watch our recap and get in the mood for Meraki Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:47 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 09 August 2019

Ferris Wheel queues grow at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Ferris Wheel queues grow at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Meraki Festival is back again for another St Albans weekend of good food, live music, and fun activities.

Delightful hands give neck and shoulder massage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSDelightful hands give neck and shoulder massage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

There will be an opportunity for massages, face painting, glitter, fairground rides, workshops, theatre, activities, comedy and lasertag alongside two main stages and a rostra of live acts.

Highlights from the main stage include Daft As Punk and British country band The Shires, Paul Young, Carol Decker (T'Pau), Garry Christian and Katrina (of Katrina and the Waves).

So to get in the mood, take a look at what happened at the first and second Meraki Festival in our video above.

Meraki Festival takes place on August 23 to 25 on Herts County Showground.

Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMeraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Crowds watch Dubmarta at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSCrowds watch Dubmarta at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Crowd enjoy the Mr Peebles stage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSCrowd enjoy the Mr Peebles stage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMeraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Dad is the merry-go-round at the bar Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSDad is the merry-go-round at the bar Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Fun with Bubbles at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSFun with Bubbles at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

