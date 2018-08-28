Advanced search

No Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year

PUBLISHED: 17:39 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 21 December 2018

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

There will not be another Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year.

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

This year’s festival is running until tomorrow (22) and includes film showings, a Santa experience, comedy shows and food vendors.

Originally intended to be solely based at the Front Meadow near Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, the festival was instead split across three venues to placate neighbours.

However, the festival’s site at Herts County Showground was closed down after three days due to power and weather issues.

Organiser Kerry Marks said: “It’s been pretty quiet here since the opening, unfortunately, so I don’t think we’ll be able to come back and do this one again.

“I have read social media reviews from some people and I’m sorry I haven’t lived up to your expectations.

“To build this event in one day is pretty tough and it meant we were not able to do everything the way we wanted it to be.”

