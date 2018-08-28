Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meraki Christmas Festival receives planning permission from St Albans district council

PUBLISHED: 10:53 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 07 December 2018

Visitors to the St Albans Christmas Market in the Vintry Gardens. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors to the St Albans Christmas Market in the Vintry Gardens. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

The Meraki Christmas Festival has been given planning permission by St Albans district council.

Peter Trevelyan at the planning referalls committee meeting at St Albans district council, speaking in objection to the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.Peter Trevelyan at the planning referalls committee meeting at St Albans district council, speaking in objection to the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.

Last night, the planning referrals committee gave the go-ahead for the festival to take place on Verulamium Park - with strict conditions.

The site, the Front Meadow, must be reinstated to the state it was, grass and all, three months after the market finishes.

Despite 97 letters being sent to the council in support of the festival, there was some opposition, including from Green councillor Simon Grover, who said: “I am concerned about the music and noise aspect of this application.

“I would think it was possible to have a Christmas market here without constant loud music that would disturb neighbours and users of the park.”

Cllr Geoff Harrison, speaking in his capacity as the vice chair of the planning referrals committee, at the St Albans district council meeting on the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.Cllr Geoff Harrison, speaking in his capacity as the vice chair of the planning referrals committee, at the St Albans district council meeting on the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.

Speaking as an objector to the festival application at the meeting was Peter Trevelyan, who spent much of his two-minute time limit attacking the planning officer responsible for presenting the application to councillors.

He said: “The case officer’s planning balance is wrong. She says it will cause harm to the Green Belt, but argues this is acceptable because of the economic benefit to the city centre.”

“But this is simply wrong. The proposal will be located over 800 metres from St Peter’s Street and retail development more than 500 metres from a city centre actually draws expenditure out of the nearby centre.”

Committee vice-chair Geoff Harrison responded: “I strongly respect Peter Trevelyan, but I think he has got it wrong on this occasion.

Kerry Marks at the planning referalls committee meeting at St Albans district council, speaking in favour of the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.Kerry Marks at the planning referalls committee meeting at St Albans district council, speaking in favour of the Meraki Christmas Festival application. Picture: SADC.

“I firmly believe this will be a great asset to the community.”

On concerns that market goers will not want to walk up Holywell Hill to visit the city centre, he said: “I am just waiting to go into hospital for a new knee and I put my body through stress to check what it would be like to go up and down Holywell Hill and I survived without a lot of painkillers, so I think the suggestion people will not go up and down the hill is very incorrect.”

Festival organiser Kerry Marks spoke in favour of the application and said: “We really need in the city something that more beautiful, more interactive and more fun.”

She said the festival was for “all incomes”, however several of the events at the event are priced.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

11:36 Nina Morgan
Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Meraki Christmas Festival receives planning permission from St Albans district council

10:53 Fraser Whieldon
Visitors to the St Albans Christmas Market in the Vintry Gardens. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Meraki Christmas Festival has been given planning permission by St Albans district council.

St Albans nightclub appeal backed by Love Island star

09:06 Fraser Whieldon
Club Batchwood is taking part in the 'Give A Kid A Quid' award. Picture: Danny Loo.

A Love Island star is backing a charity appeal being run by a St Albans nightclub.

Anti-noise campaigners urge Luton Airport to stall expansion

07:00 Anne Suslak
A Wizz Air plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Campaigners from St Albans are calling on the Government to take action after Luton Airport “stalled” in its efforts to reduce noise disturbance from aircraft.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide