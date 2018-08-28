Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans conducts huge write-in campaign to rescue Christmas Festival from NIMBYs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 November 2018

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

©famveldman - stock.adobe.com

St Albans people eagerly awaiting this year’s Meraki Christmas Festival have conducted a massive write-in campaign to support the event.

St Albans district council has received 79 letters of support for the festival since a change in venue was announced last week.

One reads: “[I am] excited by the prospect of the Meraki Christmas festival, [as I] enjoyed the summer festival which was very well-run and friendly.

“This could be just what St Albans needs as a destination for people to come and spend money.”

Another says: “We have three small children so we really wanted to be able to take them to a Christmas festival to visit Santa and go ice skating.

“Travelling into London with small children is very difficult with small children and we were really excited about the idea of this being at the park and somewhere we could easily walk to and visit after school.”

Festival organisers had to split the festival across the Herts County Showground between November 30 and December 6, Verulamium Park between December 8 and December 22, and the Vintry Garden between November 30 and December 22.

This was after a clique of residents living around Verulamium Park brought in lawyers to prevent the Festival from going ahead as planned.

One letter writer gave short shrift to these Scrooge reincarnates: “ [I am] appalled to find out that due to a few complaints the council have made a decision not to the have the festival in the planned location for the first week.”

The letters were included in the agenda for next Thursday’s meeting of St Albans district council’s planning referrals committee.

Officers have recommended granting conditional planning permission to holding the Vintry Garden event, and so far only around 50 letters objecting to the festival have been received.

Among them, one reads: “[The festival] will pose a threat to the wildlife in the area as well as diminish the quality of life for families and elderly who use the park for quiet recreation.”

Another says: “[The district council] should support a more traditional Christmas Market without a music tent and strict opening hours, which ceases at 8pm at the latest, to avoid disturbing children’s sleep.”

To see the application, visit tinyurl.com/ybs4mswu

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Breaking News Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

26 minutes ago Anne Suslak
A man was stabbed to death in Walsingham Way, London Colney.

A man was stabbed to death in London Colney last night.

St Albans media students win county awards for road safety videos

19:00 Franki Berry
Winning team for Clearest Message. Picture: Christopher Frith (Oaklands College)

St Albans media students have won two county awards for creating short road safety films.

St Albans conducts huge write-in campaign to rescue Christmas Festival from NIMBYs

54 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

St Albans people eagerly awaiting this year’s Meraki Christmas Festival have conducted a massive write-in campaign to support the event.

New hangar to be built at London Colney aircraft museum

09:27 Anne Suslak
Hertsmere Mayor Cllr Brenda Blatten officially launched the new hangar project at de Havilland Aircraft Museum at London Colney. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

A project to build a new hangar at de Havilland Aircraft Museum in London Colney has been officially endorsed by the mayor of Hertsmere.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans on Saturday

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide