Police release photo after handbag theft in St Albans

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them about handbag theft in St Albans city centre. Archant

Do you recognise these men, who are wanted for questioning over the theft of a handbag in St Albans city centre?

Officers from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team released the photo after a woman had her bag stolen between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday October 14. Her bank card was then used at Waterend Barn.

PC Lee Hammond said: “We believe those pictured were in the area at the time of the theft and they may have vital information that will assist our enquiries.

“If you recognise them or have information about the incident please get in touch with me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email tegan.gethin-golder@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/82924/20.”