Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

PUBLISHED: 15:19 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 25 July 2019

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Have you seen these men? Police officers are hunting for them in connection with a spate of burglaries, including in Harpenden.

Herts police are looking for Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper and George Wadsworth after burglaries in Bedfordshire, Thames Valley, and Hertfordshire in April and May.

You may also want to watch:

There were two local incidents - a BMX was taken from Cross Way on April 18 and a Range Rover Evoque was stolen overnight between May 18 and 19 on Springfield Crescent.

In the second crime a handbag and keys to a Kia were also stolen, but the Kia vehicle was left on the driveway.

Nineteen-year-old Mr Wheeler's last known address is on High Street in Dunstable; Mr Ogden-Hooper, also 19, has no fixed address; and Mr Wadsworth is 18 years old and from Hillborough Crescent in Houghton Regis.

Anyone with information about the men's whereabouts should call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 41/B2/17249/19.

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Where to cool off in St Albans district during the heatwave

People enjoying the paddling pool at Morris Way playing fields in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Silt and weeds exposed in St Albans Verulamium Lake because of low River Ver water levels

The current state of Verulamium Lake - silt and weeds have been exposed by very low water levels in the River Ver. Picture: Hillary Childs

Reduced timetable on St Albans Thameslink line as temperatures set to soar

There will be fewer trains at St Albans Station today. Picture: Peter Alvey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists