Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police Archant

Have you seen these men? Police officers are hunting for them in connection with a spate of burglaries, including in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts police are looking for Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper and George Wadsworth after burglaries in Bedfordshire, Thames Valley, and Hertfordshire in April and May.

You may also want to watch:

There were two local incidents - a BMX was taken from Cross Way on April 18 and a Range Rover Evoque was stolen overnight between May 18 and 19 on Springfield Crescent.

In the second crime a handbag and keys to a Kia were also stolen, but the Kia vehicle was left on the driveway.

Nineteen-year-old Mr Wheeler's last known address is on High Street in Dunstable; Mr Ogden-Hooper, also 19, has no fixed address; and Mr Wadsworth is 18 years old and from Hillborough Crescent in Houghton Regis.

Anyone with information about the men's whereabouts should call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 41/B2/17249/19.