News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Seven men arrested on suspicion of St Albans burglary

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:24 AM January 14, 2022
Seven men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Beechwood Avenue, St Albans.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gang of suspected burglars were arrested after one of the men was spotted acting suspiciously.

An astute police intervention officer questioned a man in Gurney Court Road at just before 7pm yesterday after his instincts suggested there was something off about him.

The man was subsequently picked up in a van which was followed by the officer, and the vehicle - which contained five people - was subsequently searched and a large quantity of cash  recovered.

Two other men were found nearby and also arrested. They are currently in police custody.

Police had been alerted to a burglary in Beechwood Avenue between 6am and 6pm, and the seven men are suspected of being involved in the crime.

They were two 49-year-old men from Nottingham, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Middlesborough, and a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all from North Yorkshire.

Det Insp Ady Lysak said: “We are appealing for any information about the burglary that happened in Beechwood Avenue between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday – did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time?

Most Read

  1. 1 After another near miss, crossing desperately needed outside St Albans school
  2. 2 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  3. 3 New tennis and netball courts approved for St Albans park
  1. 4 St Albans Local Plan delayed to autumn 2025
  2. 5 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 6 'Simply amazing' - dad's life saved by air ambulance after mystery seizure
  4. 7 Sunday vintage markets saved by district council
  5. 8 Sex pervert jailed for six and a half years
  6. 9 St Albans athletes dominate in Hertfordshire cross-country championship
  7. 10 This is Harpenden: faces of town's residents feature in new exhibition

"Please contact us with any information. We are aware there have been a number of cold callers in the area. If you are approached by a cold caller, be firm and polite and close your front door. If you are suspicious, please contact us.”

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbourn Road

Herts Live News

Man arrested after Redbourn Road crash

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Nicholas Breakspear School headteacher Declan Linnane has welcomed their latest Ofsted report.

'Outstanding' qualities continue success story of St Albans secondary...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Mud in Coursers Road, Colney Heath.

Woodland

Anger over major development in heart of countryside

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The assault occurred near St Albans magistrates court.

Man seriously injured after city centre brawl

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon