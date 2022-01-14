Seven men arrested on suspicion of St Albans burglary
A gang of suspected burglars were arrested after one of the men was spotted acting suspiciously.
An astute police intervention officer questioned a man in Gurney Court Road at just before 7pm yesterday after his instincts suggested there was something off about him.
The man was subsequently picked up in a van which was followed by the officer, and the vehicle - which contained five people - was subsequently searched and a large quantity of cash recovered.
Two other men were found nearby and also arrested. They are currently in police custody.
Police had been alerted to a burglary in Beechwood Avenue between 6am and 6pm, and the seven men are suspected of being involved in the crime.
They were two 49-year-old men from Nottingham, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Middlesborough, and a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all from North Yorkshire.
Det Insp Ady Lysak said: “We are appealing for any information about the burglary that happened in Beechwood Avenue between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday – did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time?
"Please contact us with any information. We are aware there have been a number of cold callers in the area. If you are approached by a cold caller, be firm and polite and close your front door. If you are suspicious, please contact us.”